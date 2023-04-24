Pepperl+Fuchs introduces its first 2-channel analog Input / Output intrinsic safety barrier

Pepperl+Fuchs has just released the new KCD2-SCS-EX2, the first 2-channel, dual-function AI/AO intrinsic safety barrier in a compact 12.5 mm housing. The two channels of the KCD2-SCS series interface modules can be configured individually for analog input or analog output control signals. They are also HART compatible and can function as output drivers for SMART valve positioners or as a power supply for SMART 2-wire transmitters. For analog input signals, the control side can be operated either as a current source or current sink via selectable DIP switches on the front panel.

What sets this model apart from the rest of the market is that each channel is configurable to allow positioner control on one channel (AO), and position monitoring (AI) on the second channel. Positioners ensure that the actuator is brought into a position specified by the control system. They are often equipped with analog position indicators whose feedback confirms that the position specification has been performed. These can be, for example, stroke or rotation angles, which are typically provided as 4–20 mA signals and reported back to the control system. Previously, a separate isolator module was required for the input and output signal. With the new module now available, these two functions can be used in one device for the first time.

The KCD2-SCS-EX2 is an intrinsic safety barrier that can be used for hazardous area applications (approved to ATEX, IECEx, and UL). A version for non-Ex signal conditioning in safe area applications is also available. For each version, there is an option of screw terminals or spring terminals with push-in connection technology. The modules are also suitable for applications up to SIL 2 (SC3) according to IEC61508 ed2 (TÜV Rheinland).

