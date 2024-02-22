ReeR Micron Series Light Grids from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect adds new ReeR Micron series light grids, available in detecting or measuring versions, that use multi-beam photoeye arrays to detect the presence of objects anywhere within the controlled height of the sensor array. They are perfect for detecting, measuring, and counting various sized and shaped objects at random positions as they pass through the target area.

Detection light grids with discrete complementary outputs provide object detection signals and are available with detection heights up to 740mm. Measuring light grids with analog outputs or IO-Link compatibility are available with detection heights up to 1490mm and provide both object detection and height measurements. All series offers 10 or 30mm beam resolution options, a 0-10m operating distance, and rugged anodized aluminum housings with IP65/67 protection ratings.

ReeR measuring and detection light grids are NOT protective devices and should not be used to guarantee personnel safety.

ReeR Micron light grids are sold in sender/receiver pairs, are CE marked, UL listed, and offer a 2-year warranty.

