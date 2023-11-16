RHINO PSR power supplies from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new RHINO BASIC PSR series power supplies that feature high power density, high efficiency, and overcurrent protection in constant current mode, making them ideal for charging applications.

PSR series power supplies offer an ultra-slim design in a rugged aluminum housing, adjustable output voltage, and are available in:

• 120/240 VAC single-phase input models with 24-28 VDC outputs at up to 480 Watts

• 480 VAC three-phase input models with 24-28 VDC outputs at up to 960 Watts

The new RHINO PSR series power supplies are UL-listed, CSA CSA-approved, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com