ROLEC aluDOOR Enclosures’ special mention in german innovation awards

ROLEC’s aluDOOR industrial electronic enclosures have gained a Special Mention in the German Innovation Awards. Judges praised the “high added value for users.”

Robust aluDOOR is a ‘go anywhere’ hinged-lid enclosure that can be mounted on walls, bulkheads, machines, and desks – safeguarding electronics in challenging indoor and harsh outdoor environments.

At launch, these premium enclosures were originally rated IP 66, IP 67, and (on request) IP 69K. Since then, aluDOOR has now also gained an IP 68 rating. This means it can be fully immersed in water to an agreed depth greater than the 5.90” to 39.37” specified for IP 67 enclosures. In the case of aluDOOR, this depth is 47.24” (1200 mm) for two hours.

Diecast aluminum aluDOOR’s hinged lid opens 100° to allow easy access to components. The lid can be specified with or without a recess for a membrane keypad. The lid screws and threaded inserts are A2 stainless steel for added protection against corrosion.

ROLEC has made it quick and easy to fit the lid. Its integrated hinge pin is pushed into place then secured with two tamperproof Torx T25 screws with M5 threads. Then the lid is shut and locked down with two more Torx screws. All the fixings are hidden beneath aluminum trims.

Like many other ROLEC enclosures, aluDOOR can be installed ‘lid closed’, protecting the electronics and seal, a continuous foamed-in polyurethane gasket with no join. Inside the housing, there are pillars for PCBs, mounting plates, and DIN rails.

Electronics designers can specify aluDOOR in 10 sizes from 3.54” x 4.72” x 2.76” to 6.69” x 11.02” x 3.54”. The standard color is anthracite gray (RAL 7016) with matt silver powder-coated lid trims.

Options and accessories include special colors on request, anthracite gray lid trims, a mounting plate, supporting rail, RFI/EMI gasket, and an anti-corrosion coating.

ROLEC can supply aluDOOR fully customized. Services include CNC machining, engraving, display windows, powder coating, painting, photo-quality printing of legends, logos, and graphics, RFI/EMI shielding, and assembly of accessories.

ROLEC

www.rolec-usa.com/en/enclosures-accessories