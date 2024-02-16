ROLEC’s diecast enclosures for industrial electronics

Industrial electronic enclosures manufacturer ROLEC now offers two premium ranges of diecast aluminum housings – aluDOOR and aluCASE.

Both are ‘go anywhere’ enclosures that can be mounted on walls, bulkheads, machines, and desks to protect electronics in challenging indoor and outdoor industrial environments.

Advanced aluDOOR (IP 66, IP 67, IP 68, IP 69K) hinged lid enclosures were honored in the German Innovation Awards, building on the success of aluCASE (IP 66, IP 67, IP 69K). Both models have a recessed lid for a membrane keypad. aluDOOR’s lid opens 100° for easy access; it can be specified without a recess.

Both enclosures can be installed ‘lid closed’, protecting the electronics. aluDOOR’s lid features an integrated hinge pin and is secured with tamperproof Torx screws. Options for aluCASE include integrated hinges and lid retaining straps.

All the fixings are hidden beneath trims: aluminum for aluDOOR; plastic (POM) for aluCASE. Inside, the two enclosures have pillars for PCBs, mounting plates, and DIN rails.

ROLEC offers aluDOOR in 10 sizes (3.54 x 4.72 x 2.76-in. to 6.69 x 11.02 x 3.54-in.) and aluCASE in 27 sizes (1.97 x 2.95 x 1.30-in. to 11.81 x 16.93 x 4.72-in.), two with transparent lids.

aluDOOR is anthracite gray (RAL 7016) with matt silver trims as standard; anthracite gray trims are also available. aluCASE is window gray (RAL 7040) with red (RAL 3020), blue (RAL 5017), anthracite (RAL 7016), or window gray (RAL 7040) trims.

Accessories include a mounting plate, supporting rail, RFI/EMI gasket, and an anti-corrosion coating. aluCASE’s options and accessories also include a console adapter (3.93“ or 7.87“) for desktop use and anodized aluminum trims.

ROLEC can supply both models fully customized with CNC machining, engraving, display windows, powder coating, painting, photo-quality printing of legends, logos and graphics, and assembly of accessories.

ROLEC

rolec-usa.com/en/products/aluminum-enclosures