ROLEC’s taraSMART modular suspension arm system

ROLEC has added more components to its taraSMART (IP 54) range of modular suspension arms. Users can now configure their perfect support arm from a choice of 22 different components.

Tough, stylish taraSMART supports displays, panel PCs, and HMI enclosures weighing up to 100 lbs (45 kg). The range offers advanced technical features but at an attractive price point. Applications include smart factory automation, modern machine control systems, robotics, process automation, medical/laboratory technology, and information stations.

Users can configure taraSMART arms quickly, easily, and cost-effectively thanks to their simple design. There is a choice of either round (Ø 48 and 70 mm) or rectangular (40 x 60 mm) profiles. Both offer plenty of space for cables and HDMI, DVI, and USB connectors.

The taraSMART range now features four couplings and two adapters (VESA and Siemens); five joints, two elbows, and a base; eight support profiles in lengths of 250, 500, 750, and 1,000 mm (four round, and four rectangular cross-sections). The round profiles are ideal for mounting enclosures from Siemens, Beckhoff, and B&R. Set screws enable adjustment of the assembled arm.

The extruded aluminum support profiles are silver anodized while all the diecast elements are powder coated in light gray (RAL 7035) with plastic covers in anthracite gray (RAL 7016) as standard. Other colors can be specified as an option.

Customization services also include CNC machining, printing, engraving/laser engraving, and assembly.

ROLEC

www.rolec-usa.com/en/products/tarasmart#top