Ruggedized USB-C connector withstands harsh mil-aero environments

Amphenol Socapex announces the release of a ruggedized USB Type-C connector, USB3CFTV, based on the MIL-DTL-38999 series III standard.

The USB3CFTV is a ruggedized solution designed to withstand harsh environments and demanding applications such as military communications, military planes, aerospace, commercial air, and naval applications. The connector features a Tri start thread coupling mechanism that ensures resistance to shocks, vibration, and cable traction. It also provides a high level of sealing protection against external fluids and dust exposure, up to IP68. The USB3CFTV connector is an ideal solution for designers who require the flexibility of the USB Type-C standard and the ruggedness of Amphenol Socapex’s connector solutions. With this connector, designers can develop a wide range of data, power delivery, and video configurations. The USB3CFTV connector also provides enhanced EMI protection and is available in a range of materials and coatings compliant with various environmental regulations. This makes it suitable for use in extreme temperatures, harsh chemical environments, and other demanding conditions.

The USB3CFTV connector is now available from Amphenol Socapex and its authorized distributors.