Securely fasten loads

A crane, rope, or chain may be required when something needs lifting – plus anchoring points on the load. JW Winco offers a wide range of solutions to fasten the load securely.

The classic and simplest lifting points are lifting eye bolts, when a female threaded hole is present the DIN 580, lifting bolt is used, when a male threaded stud is present a female DIN 582 is used. JW Winco offers these standard parts in steel and stainless steel.

However, a look at the JW Winco portfolio reveals far better and stronger lifting points that are optimized for specific materials and — most importantly — easier to handle. In particular, the integrated RFID tags are worth mentioning as a special highlight. These make it possible to clearly identify specific lifting points during wear and safety inspections and manage them digitally and without system interruption.

Such RFID tags can be found in the lifting eye bolt GN 581 and the lifting eye nut GN 583, which can rotate around their vertical axis even after installation. These options also identify load rings

GN 586.1, although the lifting eye can be folded down. And thanks to the eye ring with ball bearing, load rings GN 5860 are fully rotatable even under load.

Load rings GN 587.1 are not screwed in but welded on. This load ring is also suitable for outdoor applications since the design of the weld-on block permits a closed seam that is safe from corrosion. The ring can swivel 180 degrees, and an optionally integrated spring can secure it in any position.

The lifting point GN 589 for welding can accept loads from any direction and impresses with its minimal height. This is an essential feature when the maximum hook height of the lifting equipment is limited.

A practical alternative to threaded or welded solutions is the mounting bolt solution, predestined, for example, for devices or tools that change position frequently and quickly. GN 1130 operates according to the lifting pin principle with axial locking and a release button.

The new threaded lifting pin GN 1133 eliminates the time-consuming process of screwing into and out of the thread on the load. Rather than balls, this part uses threaded segments that are retracted and extended at the push of a button to create a positive connection. The integrated shackle, which rotates 180 degrees, connects to the lifting gear.

Speaking of shackles, you can also find those in the JW Winco product range. The shackles GN 585 are based on the US standard RR-C-271 and feature a significantly higher load capacity than the DIN version.

When it comes to lifting points, JW Winco always has an eye on the details – making the parts even simpler and more efficient to use.

JW Winco

www.jwwinco.com