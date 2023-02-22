Smart Flex Effector makes robots more sensitive

The Smart Flex Effector, a new, sensor-based compensation module from Bosch Rexroth, gives robots and Cartesian linear systems human-like sensitivity and thus offers new opportunities for factory automation. Processes that are difficult to manage can now be automated, optimized, and monitored through simple retrofitting. Thanks to a kinematics system that works independently in six degrees of freedom, the tactile device with sensitive touch precisely records the position of the workpiece and passes the information to the robot control unit for active compensation purposes. Typical applications include joining processes with minimal tolerances, complex assembly work, or difficult handling tasks. Errors and rejects are minimized, and teaching and commissioning can be carried out more easily and quickly.

The Smart Flex Effector is designed for handling loads of up to 6 kg. For machine manufacturers and users, it opens a wide range of new applications which were difficult or not possible with previous equipment, such as passive compensation units, force torques, and visual systems. The applications range from process automation and quality monitoring to teaching and the controlled handling of objects.

Quantum leap in process automation

With its differentiated kinematics, the Smart Flex Effector can correct processes with great complexity and tight tolerances, such as in the case of positional deviations between the tool and the workpieces or in complex joining processes with minimal tolerances. Thanks to this tactile sensitivity, tasks that were not automatable can now be performed by robots.

Quicker teaching

In another area, the Smart Flex Effector also reduces the time previously needed for teaching processes. Thanks to the 6D position recording, the robotic control system can read the exact coordinates for gripping and placing points directly. Repeated learning during operation is therefore possible in an automated manner. Robots can also be taught manually – simply by moving them into position by hand.

Sensitive handling of objects

Even during sampling, the Smart Flex Effector can be used to recognize positional deviations and, with the help of the sensor system, determine the exact position of the object. The robot accurately picks up assembly or handling objects, positions them in a controlled manner, and places or sorts them reliably. Even parts made of glass or other fragile materials can now be handled safely. To ensure maximum productivity, the compensation module can be actively moved into the zero position and electromechanically locked for fast transfer runs.

Improved quality thanks to transparency

As part of process monitoring, the Smart Flex Effector not only makes documentation easier, but quality can be improved too, as deviations are recognized immediately and either corrected or reported to the control system. This avoids errors and unnecessary costs owing to rejects or follow-up work.

High connectivity, easy installation

The Smart Flex Effector offers an RS-485 interface as well as an I/O interface for exchanging data. Installation is extremely easy: For a passive compensation function, the Smart Flex Effector is simply screwed to the robot flange and the gripper. The locking function and data transmission are available as soon as the unit is connected to the power supply and the control system.

Bosch Rexroth

www.boschrexroth.com