Saginaw HMI enclosures and suspension arm systems from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new quality-built Saginaw carbon steel and stainless steel HMI enclosures available in various sizes with NEMA 3R/4/12/13 ratings (stainless steel units are also rated NEMA 4X). These enclosures protect human machine interfaces (HMIs) from harsh industrial environments, helping to prolong HMI service life and ensure reliable operation. They include a removable front cover for ease when making HMI cutouts and a rear cover with a quick opening latch for access to components when needed.

In addition, HMI enclosure suspension arm systems are available, specifically designed to allow operators to easily adjust the HMI enclosure’s position. These suspension arm systems consist of modular components including tubes and couplings that work together to provide easy repositioning of HMIs for better viewing and operator comfort.

HMI enclosure accessories are also available such as handles to help operators move the HMI enclosure and keyboard trays that provide a steady surface for keyboard use.

The new Saginaw HMI enclosures start at $505.00; suspension arm components start at $93.00 and HMI enclosure accessories start at $31.00. For more information, visit www.automationdirect.com/hmi-suspension-arm.