New FX ECX Wall-Mount Fiber Enclosures bring fiber connections closer to users and devices

Belden Inc., a supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, offers a new way for installers to bring fiber connections closer to users and devices: the FiberExpress (FX) Enterprise Closet X (ECX) Wall-Mount Fiber Enclosure.

As common applications call for additional bandwidth, and consumers use more devices that require faster speeds, this extension of the ECX product family lets installers take advantage of wall space when floor space isn’t available for a rack-mount system.

The FX ECX Wall-Mount Fiber Enclosure allows fiber connections to be added in a space-efficient manner, even in environments that aren’t designed to support fiber optic networks or lack space for a telecommunications room or rack.

The enclosure’s recessed mounting holes allow it to easily mount to the wall in any indoor environment. A patent-pending swing-out cassette rail assembly provides easy access to ports, making fiber installation fast and easy. Assemblies are also removable, allowing technicians to take modules to a more comfortable workspace. Optional lock kits securely separate the trunk and patch sides of the enclosure to simplify installation, maintenance, and operations.

This durable, metal wall-mount fiber patch panel can hold two, four, or six ECX fiber modules. It allows installers to host up to 192 fiber connections in a compact wall space. Cable grommets and built-in rear cable attachment points protect, manage, and secure incoming cables. The enclosure is designed for easy, one-person installation on uneven surfaces.

“The FX ECX Wall-Mount Fiber Enclosure creates exciting new network design possibilities,” said Josh Goyke, senior product manager for Belden Smart Buildings. “Now that the FX ECX family includes a wall-mount system, it can use free real estate to bring connections closer to users and devices.”

Learn more about Belden’s FX ECX Wall-Mount Fiber Enclosure at belden.com/ecx-wall-mount.