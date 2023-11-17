Tab-Ex 03 DZ1 from Pepperl+Fuchs Fit

The Tab-Ex 03 tablet from the Pepperl+Fuchs brand ECOM Instruments is the third generation of Samsung devices in variants for industrial use in harsh environments. The DZ1 version of the Tab-Ex 03 is certified for use in Class I, Division 1. This makes it suitable for use in areas in which an explosive atmosphere can be created by a mixture of air and flammable substances.

Wherever flammable substances are manufactured, processed, transported or stored, safety plays a particularly important role. The demand for intrinsically safe mobile devices is growing steadily with increasing digitalization—however, the threshold to the hazardous area must not be an obstacle to digitalization. In line with these requirements, the Tab-Ex® 03 tablet, which is based on the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3, offers state-of-the-art technology for hazardous areas. It comes with AndroidTM 13 and an update guarantee, while Samsung Knox ensures a high level of data and device security. Samsung DeX Mode enables a quick switch from mobile to desktop use by connecting the tablet to an external monitor to use a desktop-like user interface. In addition, the tablet offers larger RAM and external storage than previous models.

The Tab-Ex 03 DZ1 delivers industry-leading performance on mobile devices for hazardous locations. It is easy to operate with gloves or the S Pen stylus. The wide range of features and industrial-grade peripherals make the Tab-Ex 03 DZ1 the perfect companion for the modern mobile worker. Digital products and services such as automated pre-configuration, comprehensive mobile device management, and device analytics complete this multifaceted solution: The tablet can be easily configured, managed, and updated at any time—even over-the-air. This means that the Tab-Ex 03 DZ1 can be fully adapted to individual needs and challenges and offers optimum support in everyday work.

More efficiency and security for mobile workers

Compared to the previous version in international use, the third-generation tablet offers enhanced data and device security, for example through the latest Samsung Knox Enterprise Edition. It offers full support for all functions such as mobile login, configuration, management, and E-FOTA (Enterprise Firmware-Over-The-Air). This ensures basic protection against malware and data protection hacks.

With the Tab-Ex 03, mobile workers get a tablet with the latest specifications, which saves them a lot of time and costs in their day-to-day work. For photo and video recording, the device is equipped with a 13-megapixel camera with autofocus and LED flash on the back and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The tablet is also optionally available without a camera.

Due to integrated Google ARCore, the tablet is designed for comprehensive augmented reality applications, e. g. for scanning the environment or identifying objects—enabling digital plant management and predictive maintenance of components. Digital workflows guarantee high process and product quality and minimize risks in production.

The Tab-Ex 03 is equipped with a USB-C port for power supply and data transfer. The battery with a capacity of 5050 mAh ensures trouble-free operation and a long operating time with a runtime of up to 11 hours. The Tab-Ex 03 DZ1 is also equipped with an individually programmable button, for example for an alarm, emergency calls, or push-to-talk via cellular (PTToC).

