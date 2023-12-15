Teledyne DALSA’s new Genie Nano-10GigE cameras now in full production

Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company, announces the new Genie Nano-10GigE M8200 and C8200 cameras, based on Teledyne e2v’s 67M monochrome and color sensors, have now entered full production.

The new Genie Nano-10GigE 67M cameras are the smallest 10GigE Vision models in the industry achieving full resolution image transfer at up to 14 fps. Both offer wider operating temperature ranges, PTP synchronization, and commonality of sizes with other Genie Nano cameras, enabling ease of integration or upgrades across a wide variety of imaging applications. Coupling a compact 59 mm x 59 mm form factor, system designers can transition from 1, 2.5, 5GigE to 10GigE Vision without the need for software changes. Genie Nano-10GigE cameras are engineered to deliver high-speed, and dependable results for applications such as electronics manufacturing inspection, industrial metrology, intelligent traffic systems, aerial imaging, and sports and entertainment.

A free runtime version of Teledyne Sapera Processing software is included with the new Genie Nano-10GigE 67M cameras. This image-processing software provides basic image processing, blob analysis, camera calibration, and area-based search capabilities.

For more information about the Genie Nano-10GigE models, visit www.teledyne.com.