Vision Research’s new high-speed camera, expands testing capabilities in demanding airborne applications

Vision Research, a manufacturer of digital high-speed imaging systems, announces the release of its Phantom Miro C321 Air high-speed camera for airborne testing applications. This 2-megapixel camera leverages the rugged and field-proven design of the Phantom Miro C321 vehicle crash test camera to meet manned and unmanned airborne testing requirements. Specifically, its high frame rates and many advanced imaging features expand testing opportunities while offering unparalleled data security and meeting strict specifications related to environmental durability, EMI, and avionics power.

The C321 Air achieves 1,480 frames per second (fps) at full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and up to 94,000 fps at reduced resolutions. Because airborne tests often require lower frame rates, the camera unlocks additional testing opportunities for researchers while providing detailed, higher-quality images. The new camera also features a 10-micron pixel size for high sensitivity, low noise, and high dynamic range to capture critical test events with minimal motion blur.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Phantom C321 Air to the airborne testing community,” said Kevin Gann, vice president of Research and Development at Vision Research. “Our customers in the defense and aerospace fields need to conduct critical store separation tests in demanding environments. As the high-speed camera market leader, Vision Research has the reputation, experience, and knowledge to provide a differentiated camera that meets the most stringent demands of the airborne environment.”

The C321 Air satisfies aerospace-specific specifications, which includes one of the most difficult tests, the vibe test (MIL-STD 810H, Method 514.8, Category 12 (Jet), up to 26 Grms). The camera is also temperature tested to -55 ̊ C, includes conformal-coated boards to protect against humidity, and offers a removable CFast solid-state drive (SSD) secured with a double-action latching door. Users can download shots to the flash in-flight, saving multiple captures from a mission.

Key specifications of the Phantom C321 Air

-Small, compact form factor

-HD resolution (1920 x 1080)

-Throughput: 3 Gpx/s image capture

-Max frame rate at full resolution: 1,480 fps

-Max frame rate at reduced resolution: 94,000 fps

-Operational temperature range: -55° ̊ to +50° ̊C

-Programmable I/O to easily configure signals

-Designed to meet MIL-STD 810H, 704, and 461 standards (complete testing pending)

-16 GB RAM with memory partitioning capabilities

-CFast and auto-save features for securely storing multiple shots

To learn more about Phantom high-speed cameras, visit phantomhighspeed.com.