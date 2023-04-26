The new Festo solution for DeltaV DCS expands integration options and productivity

Festo now offers CPX valve manifold configuration to Emerson DeltaV DCS systems for fast, simple, and effective programming, commissioning, and validation of Festo-based pneumatics for skids and machines.

This first-of-its-kind third-party commissioning solution brings one of the world’s most versatile valve manifold control platforms, CPX, to the DeltaV DCS ecosystem. Fast commissioning enables system integrators to speed up time to market, lower engineering overhead, and design new, innovative, and unique distributed control solutions. Simple CPX configuration commissioning is available for the Rockwell ecosystem as well.

The CPX electric terminal is a modular peripheral system for valve terminals. System integrators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) adapt CPX to a wide range of applications. The modular design of the CPX enables a virtually endless range of pneumatic system configurations.

Engineers use the CPX Festo Maintenance Tool to build the pneumatic system configuration manually or read it online from the CPX terminal. Using imported configuration files from the CPX, the DeltaV DCS seamlessly commissions Festo-based pneumatics. Festo designed the export/import and commissioning process to be as efficient as, and offer similar capabilities to, the Emerson CHARMS I/O interfacing process. The export integrates directly with the hardware and software paths of the DeltaV environment. It facilitates error handling and custom tag names in DeltaV. Dynamos are created for the operator interface to clear alarms from CPX modules. The new commissioning capability is compatible with Ethernet I/P and Profibus communication protocols.

For more information on the full range of the company’s products and solutions, visit www.festo.com/us.