Toshiba EQP Global SD severe duty motors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect recently added the EQP Global SD severe duty motors from Toshiba. The Toshiba EQP SD series motors are designed to withstand the most severe conditions. Since most AC motor failures are a result of failed bearings, these inverter-duty motors feature oversized 300-series bearings for maximum motor longevity.

The Toshiba EQP SD series motors are available in 230/460 VAC voltages, sizes from ¼ hp up to 100 hp, and speeds of 1200, 1800, and 3600 rpm. These NEMA premium efficiency motors are made in a heavy-duty cast iron construction and are rated for hazardous locations up to Class I, Division 2, Groups, A, B, C, and D.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/ac-motor