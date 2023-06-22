ABB showcases high-performance motor solutions at EASA 2023

ABB during the 2023 EASA Convention, June 25-27, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, to meet with experts, view innovative solutions, and learn how selecting the right motor is critical to the success of your application or process.

The full lineup of ABB solutions at this year’s conference includes:

Nema Motors

ABB NEMA SD200 severe duty motor

Critical cooling motor

Crusher duty motor

EC Titanium integrated motor-drive and motor-only configuration

Food-safe stainless-steel motors

General purpose motors

HydroCool XT water-cooled motor

RPM III laminated-frame DC motor

Severe duty IEEE 841XL motor

Severe duty XT motors

Shaft-grounded HVAC motors

White washdown duty motor

IEC motors

M3BP (cast-iron) and M3AA (aluminum) process performance motors

SDX 450 severe duty motor

Large AC motors

AMI 5800 modular induction motor

Variable speed drives

ACH580 HVAC drive

Condition monitoring

ABB Ability Smart Sensor

ABB solutions

ABB will showcase a full lineup of NEMA, IEC, and large AC induction motors, alongside variable speed drives and ABB Ability Smart Sensors for condition monitoring. Highlights include the new ABB NEMA SD200 severe-duty motor, the HydroCool XT water-cooled motor, and the SDX 450, part of ABB’s IEC low-voltage, severe-duty, offering for the U.S. market.

Additional highlights:

ABB NEMA Motors

ABB has added a new line of motors, including GP (general purpose), SD (severe duty), (explosion proof), and DP (definite purpose) to its portfolio. The new ABB NEMA Motors line is available from 1-800 Hp, 140T-5013 NEMA frame sizes. See the new SD200 severe duty motor at the EASA Convention.

Inverter Duty

Did you know that all ABB Baldor-Reliance® three-phase motors are inverter duty? Running a motor with a variable-speed drive reduces power consumption, increases process control, and extends equipment life.

Sustainability

ABB aims to reach carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030 and to partner with customers and suppliers to reduce emissions and waste throughout the entire supply chain and product lifecycle. ABB takes care of its people, promotes social progress, and embeds circularity in all business practices.

