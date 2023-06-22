ABB showcases high-performance motor solutions at EASA 2023

ABB during the 2023 EASA Convention, June 25-27, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, to meet with experts, view innovative solutions, and learn how selecting the right motor is critical to the success of your application or process.
The full lineup of ABB solutions at this year’s conference includes:
Nema Motors
- ABB NEMA SD200 severe duty motor
- Critical cooling motor
- Crusher duty motor
- EC Titanium integrated motor-drive and motor-only configuration
- Food-safe stainless-steel motors
- General purpose motors
- HydroCool XT water-cooled motor
- RPM III laminated-frame DC motor
- Severe duty IEEE 841XL motor
- Severe duty XT motors
- Shaft-grounded HVAC motors
- White washdown duty motor
- IEC motors
- M3BP (cast-iron) and M3AA (aluminum) process performance motors
- SDX 450 severe duty motor
- Large AC motors
- AMI 5800 modular induction motor
- Variable speed drives
- ACH580 HVAC drive
- Condition monitoring
- ABB Ability Smart Sensor
ABB solutions
ABB will showcase a full lineup of NEMA, IEC, and large AC induction motors, alongside variable speed drives and ABB Ability Smart Sensors for condition monitoring. Highlights include the new ABB NEMA SD200 severe-duty motor, the HydroCool XT water-cooled motor, and the SDX 450, part of ABB’s IEC low-voltage, severe-duty, offering for the U.S. market.
Additional highlights:
ABB NEMA Motors
ABB has added a new line of motors, including GP (general purpose), SD (severe duty), (explosion proof), and DP (definite purpose) to its portfolio. The new ABB NEMA Motors line is available from 1-800 Hp, 140T-5013 NEMA frame sizes. See the new SD200 severe duty motor at the EASA Convention.
Inverter Duty
Did you know that all ABB Baldor-Reliance® three-phase motors are inverter duty? Running a motor with a variable-speed drive reduces power consumption, increases process control, and extends equipment life.
Sustainability
ABB aims to reach carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030 and to partner with customers and suppliers to reduce emissions and waste throughout the entire supply chain and product lifecycle. ABB takes care of its people, promotes social progress, and embeds circularity in all business practices.
ABB
go.abb/motion
You may also like:
Filed Under: Motors • ac, Motors • dc