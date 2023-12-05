Continue to Site

C-Motive demonstrates electrostatic motor and receives Rockwell Automation investment

The world’s only electrostatic motor company C-Motive Technologies Inc. recently unveiled its new motor technology platform at the Rockwell Automation Fair in Boston. C-Motive’s exhibition at the Automation Fair was the largest display of electrostatic motors yet, with three different demonstration displays showcasing the motors’ use in various applications.

Electrostatic motors eliminate nearly all critical materials that are found in traditional motors. C-Motive’s platform does not utilize magnets, rare-earth metals, or electrical steel, and it reduces copper usage by more than 90%. Not only are these electrostatic motors unique in their lack of critical raw-materials, but they deliver greater than 90% energy efficiency as a direct-drive motor system in a wide array of applications.

C-Motive Technologies, Inc. is a Madison, Wis.-based cleantech startup creating the world’s most energy efficient direct-drive motor technology. Through the use of electrostatic forces, the company produces motors which eliminate the need for any critical rare-earth metals and reduces copper usage more than 90%.

“Electrostatic motors can deliver significant cost savings in a wide array of industrial applications ranging from air handling systems to material conveyance to pumps, compressors, and other process equipment,” said C-Motive CEO Matt Maroon. “We’re proud to be the only company in the world demonstrating this technology and we’re actively seeking partners for in-field pilot projects.”

The Rockwell Automation Fair was a fitting location to unveil the technology, as Rockwell recently funded an equity investment in C-Motive during their Series Pre-A fundraising. Rockwell is a global leader in digital transformation and industrial automation. Their mission is to provide the innovative technology and expertise to help their customers become more resilient, agile, and sustainable.

“Innovation will be core to achieving the change required in the world’s manufacturing systems to meet demanding environmental commitments,” said Kyle Crum, director of advanced technology. “C-Motive’s work bringing electrostatic motors to market could make a significant impact on both critical materials use and global energy consumption. We’re thrilled to be part of this important effort.”

For more information, visit c-motive.com.

