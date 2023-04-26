Watlow’s new PM PLUS 1/8 DIN PID controller

Watlow is pleased to introduce its new 1/8 DIN-size temperature controllers, the latest offering from the PM PLUS family. The PM PLUS controllers are an enhanced version of the popular EZ-ZONE PM temperature controllers but are more intuitive and feature an improved user interface for easier setup, programming, and readability.

The new 1/8 DIN PM PLUS offers the ability to display a trend chart of the process values providing users with the ability to see process values in real-time without having to purchase expensive hardware or software typically used for data logging. It also features the Watlow inter-module bus enabling interoperability with EZ-ZONE RM controllers and soon, the new ASPYRE AT power controller. Create unique solutions for your application using COMPOSER® software’s function block diagram to connect inputs, outputs, and functions in the PM PLUS with the I/O and functions in EZ-ZONE RM and ASPYRE AT modules.

All PM PLUS controllers have a new bright, full-color front-panel display with easy-to-read characters and color coding making the display visible from many angles. They also have a SMOOTH-TOUCH keypad, which eliminates the legacy rubber buttons that can wear out from use and harsh environments. The new keypad also eliminates contamination points and creates a better seal on the front of the controller.

PM PLUS controllers are backward-compatible with legacy EZ-ZONE PM controllers but offer many user upgrades including an intuitive menu flow allowing the controllers to be easily configured. They also continue to offer industry-leading Bluetooth connectivity with the EZ-LINK™ mobile app for remote access capability and full descriptions of parameters and error codes.

Like the legacy EZ-ZONE PM, PM PLUS controllers can be ordered as a PID controller, or an integrated controller with multiple functions combined into one.

“With the PM PLUS, we have reduced the complexity on the front of the controller and have eliminated the dependency on cables and user manuals for configuring the product,” said Aaron Breitenfeldt, product manager. “This is important because historically, the panel-mount controllers are not easy to use. These upgrades help improve the overall user experience and we know our current and future customers will be delighted.”

