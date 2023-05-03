AMT elects new board leadership at March meeting

by Bonnie Gurney

AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, which represents U.S.-based providers of manufacturing technology, has elected its 2023-2024 directors and members for the AMT board of directors. The 2023-2024 board year begins May 1, 2023.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to support and serve such a fantastic organization as AMT,” said newly elected chairman Daniel D. Janka, president of Mazak Corp. “Manufacturers face many challenges today, including disrupted supply chains, a shortage of skilled labor, high inflation, and high interest rates, but with any challenge, there comes opportunity, and AMT is there to support its members. In addition to promoting reshoring, MTConnect, and innovative technological advancements such as additive manufacturing and automation, AMT continues to provide its members with outstanding resources.”

The U.S. manufacturing industry provided record-breaking job numbers in 2022 and economic growth for millions of people. The rapidly evolving manufacturing technology sector includes the advanced machinery, devices, and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive.

“I am pleased to announce our new board leadership and the election of Dan Janka to chairman of the board,” said Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT. “This is an exciting time for AMT because we are experiencing a manufacturing resurgence thanks to new transformative technologies and the return of the manufacturing value stream to the United States. Manufacturing continues to create high-value jobs and develop core products and services that dynamically drive the U.S. economy. I look forward to working with Dan and the board as we continue to position our industry to grow and thrive in the global manufacturing marketplace.”

In addition to Janka, Michael Cicco, president and CEO of FANUC America Corp., has been elected to serve as first vice chairman; Gregory Volovic, president and CEO of Hurco Cos. Inc., has been elected to serve as secretary; and Gregory L. Buck, president, Productivity Inc., will serve as treasurer.

Newly elected to the AMT board in the 2023-2024 term are Melanie Lang, co-founder and CEO, FormAlloy, and Rajas Sukthankar, vice president of motion control, Siemens.

Paul Ricard, founder and president, Machining Cloud, and Christopher A. Bailey, retired president and chief operating officer, Air Quality Group, will serve ex-officio.

Also serving on the AMT board in the 2023-2024 term are Blake Consdorf, president and CEO of Bourn & Koch Inc.; William R. Eichele, president of The Motch and Eichele Co.; Glynn Fletcher, president of EOS North America; and Chip Storie, retired group executive, Camozzi Machine Tools.

www.amtonline.org