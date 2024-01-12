New Varistat Benchtop Ionizer for hands-free static elimination

EXAIR’s Varistat Benchtop Ionizer is the latest solution for neutralizing static on charged surfaces in industrial settings. Using ionizing technology, the Varistat provides a hands-free solution that requires no compressed air and provides a constant stream of particulate-free and static-eliminating air. Easily mounted on benchtops or machines, this static eliminator is manually adjustable and perfect for processes needing comprehensive coverage, like part assembly, web cleaning, printing, and more.

The Varistat is the first fan-driven static eliminator to be offered by EXAIR, expanding available solutions while maintaining top-of-the-line performance. Once plugged in, the Varistat provides rapid static decay capable of reducing 1000V to 100V in .8 seconds. This product features two replaceable ion emitter points and two 30 PPI foam filters to ensure optimal performance over extended periods, as well as LED lights to signify proper function. Offering customizable options like selectable voltage, variable fan speed, and adjustable polarity, the Varistat is a comprehensive solution for eliminating static and removing dust, debris, and other troublesome particulate.

The Varistat joins an extensive line of static-eliminating products from EXAIR that are UL-listed and CE-compliant. Shop these, as well as the complete line of Gen4 products like the company’s Super Ion Air Knives, Ion Air Cannons, Ion Air Guns, and more on EXAIR.com. Varistat prices start at $1600.