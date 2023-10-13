AutomationDirect adds RHINO series power supplies to switching power selection

AutomationDirect has added RHINO PRO PSRP and RHINO TOUGH PSRT series power supplies to their extensive selection of switching power supplies. The PSRP series power supplies feature a sleek, space-saving design with push-in connectors, a rugged aluminum housing, and many DC power options including:

Single-phase input unit with 12 Vdc output at 120 W

Single-phase input models with 24 Vdc outputs at up to 480 W

Three-phase input models with 24 Vdc outputs at up to 960 W

RHINO TOUGH PSRT series machine-mount switch-mode power supplies are fully encapsulated and feature a rugged aluminum housing with a compact footprint. They are IP67-rated, field-mountable, and suitable for harsh environments. They are available with 24 Vdc outputs in 100- and 200-W capacities.

New RHINO PSRP and PSRT series power supplies are UL Listed, CSA approved, CE marked, and RoHS compliant. They offer a 1-year warranty and start at $156.00.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/dc-power-supplies