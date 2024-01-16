AutomationDirect adds Z-Range switch system components to its safety portfolio

AutomationDirect has added modular Z-Range safety switch system components to its existing portfolio of safety products. The Z-Range safety switch system offers simplicity and modularity, allowing up to 30 Z-Range safety devices to be connected to one safety relay while maintaining a PLe performance rating. These devices are an excellent choice for modular machines and are rated for SIL3 and PLe and feature built-in local diagnostics.

Available devices include non-contact safety switches, solenoid locking RFID tongue interlock safety switches, tongue interlock safety switches, hinge interlock safety switches, cable-pull safety switches, emergency stop control stations, and Z-Range safety switch system accessories. Wiring is simplified with premade wires, T-cables, and junction blocks.

The new Z-Range safety switch system components start at $142.75 and come with a 1-year warranty.

For more information, visit www.automationdirect.com/z-range-safety-system