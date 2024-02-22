AutomationDirect now carries LUTZE Industrial Ethernet, Profinet, and Profibus cables

AutomationDirect has added Industrial Ethernet, Profinet, and Profibus Cables from LUTZE. The new LUTZE MOTIONFLEX continuous flexing shielded Ethernet cables with 4 twisted pairs, Cat5e or Cat6a standards, and an abrasion, sunlight, and oil-resistant TPE jacket are designed for harsh industrial environments and operating conditions with high noise levels. MOTIONFLEX cables are also Ecolab-certified for resistance to common cleaning agents and chemicals used in washdown procedures.

Flexible and standard shielded Ethernet Cat5e, Cat6, and Cat6a cables have also been added featuring 2 or 4 twisted pairs, polyolefin, or HDPE conductor insulation, and PVC jackets.

LUTZE continuous flexing and standard Profibus cables with one twisted pair are shielded and include a purple PUR or PVC jacket highly resistant to oils. The 24 AWG continuous flexing version suits applications requiring constant movement and repetitive flexing. A 22 AWG shielded Profinet version has 4 twisted pairs and a polyolefin green jacket designed for reliable communication in noisy environments.

LUTZE industrial Ethernet cables are sold cut to length, starting at $1.37/ft.

To learn more, visit www.automationdirect.com