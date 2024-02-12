AutomationDirect adds AchieVe WDW series wide finger wire duct for more options

AutomationDirect has added the new AchieVe WDW series wire duct that provides more options for easy wire management at great prices. This rugged, wide finger, rigid wall wire duct is made of self-extinguishing UL 94 V-0 rated flame-retardant PVC material. AchieVe wire duct features convenient upper and lower score lines to facilitate breaking off individual fingers when extra space is needed for wider cables.

The new AchieVe WDW series wide finger wire duct is available in gray, sold in 6.56-ft (2 m) sections with up to a 6-in. width (cover included), and starts at $15.00.

To learn more, visit www.automationdirect.com/wire-duct