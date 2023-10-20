e-con Systems launches HDR multi-camera solution to revolutionize autonomous mobility

e-con Systems, with over two decades of experience in designing, developing, and manufacturing OEM cameras, has recently launched STURDeCAM31 — a 3MP GMSL2 HDR IP69K camera powered by Sony ISX031 sensor for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin. Designed for automotive grade, this small form factor camera has been engineered to make autonomous mobility safer by ensuring reliable and superior imaging quality even in challenging outdoor lighting conditions.

Leveraging Sony ISX031’s sub-pixel HDR technology, STURDeCAM31 has been fine-tuned to provide impressive HDR performance of up to 120 dB and LFM, thereby providing a solution for capturing dynamic scenes without motion blur. This rugged camera, with the reliable GMSL2 interface, meets IP69K standards ensuring durability and protection against dust, water, high temperature, high pressure, heavy vibration, and shock.

e-con Systems’ STURDeCAM31 is compatible with NVIDIA, Jetson AGX Orin system on modules, offering synchronized multi-camera solutions that can support up to eight cameras through the GMSL2 interface. This powerful combination of STURDeCAM31 and NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform for edge AI and robotics is a game changer in the autonomous mobility industry, especially for ADAS, delivery robots, autonomous agriculture vehicles, and more.

“In a rapidly evolving market with surging demand for autonomous mobility in challenging outdoor lighting conditions, whether it be robotics or automotive vehicles, STURDeCAM31 emerges as the perfect fit. Through its superior HDR and LFM capabilities, we are transforming mobility and enhancing global safety. Our IP69K-rated cameras set a new benchmark for reliability, ruggedness, and performance, effortlessly enduring the rigors of high vibrations, shocks, dust, and water environments. In collaboration with NVIDIA, we stand at the forefront of pioneering a safer future through cutting-edge imaging technology,“ said Gomathi Sankar, Business Unit head-Industrial Cameras at e-con Systems.

Key features of STURDeCAM31:

120 dB HDR – Leveraging sub-pixel HDR technology, it enables HDR performance of up to 120 dB and LFM – eradicating motion blur and the occurrence of underexposed or overexposed images.

Synchronized Multi-Camera Support – It can connect up to 8 cameras to the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platform using the GMSL2 interface.

Designed for Automotive Standards – It withstands harsh environmental conditions – protecting against dust, water, high pressure, high temperature, vibration, and shock.

GMSL Link Monitoring – It ensures the safety and reliability of data transmission over the GMSL, preventing system failures, and enabling timely diagnostics for enhanced security in applications.

If you are interested in evaluating STURDeCAM31, please visit the online web store.