EXAIR’s non-marring nozzle provides precise blowoff while protecting equipment

When working with surfaces and equipment that are sensitive to scuffing or abrasion, it’s important to employ tools that ensure protection from what could be costly downtime and repairs. EXAIR’s new PEEK 1/2 NPT Super Air Nozzle has been engineered to produce powerful blowoff without damage to expensive equipment. A PEEK plastic construction provides non-marring protection to production items and excellent resistance to damage from harsh chemicals and temperatures up to 320° F (160° C). The PEEK Super Air Nozzle is great for blowoff, cooling, and drying applications located in general industrial or corrosive environments.

The Model 1106-PEEK Super Air Nozzle provides hard-hitting blowoff while reducing air consumption and increasing safety. The engineered design guides the airflow to a single point of convergence for strong force and dramatic noise reduction over typical blowoffs. Safe operation is assured, as all EXAIR nozzles are CE compliant and meet or exceed OSHA standards for dead-end pressures.

The 1106-PEEK Super Air Nozzle is designed to easily replace existing wasteful nozzles or open pipes in critical applications. EXAIR Super Air Nozzles are also available in Type 316 Stainless Steel and Zinc Aluminum alloy, as well as special materials upon request to accommodate unique processes. Price starts at $160.00. https://exair.co/58-1106-PEEK