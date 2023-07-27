Harting Han 1A miniaturized connector system kits featured at Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, a distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions is featuring the Harting Han 1A miniaturized connector system. The Han 1A Kit includes all the necessary components and installation instructions under a single part number.

Harting Han 1A connectors offer a modular system of space-saving power, signal, and data connectors, available in a choice of wire termination, IP rating, locking method, strain relief, and mounting. Han 1A kits leverage snap-in technology to eliminate the need for screws to secure connectors, which saves time and effort during installation.

The Han 1A connector system kit offers an affordable solution for industrial and manufacturing equipment such as controllers and control cabinets. Other industries and applications include non-automotive transportation, small drives, and rail transport.

View available Harting Han 1A kits and learn more about the Han connector system at Heilind.com