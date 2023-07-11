HMS Networks expands range of next-generation gateways with Anybus Communicator EtherCAT Main Device

In recent years, EtherCAT has rapidly gained popularity and is now the third most widely installed industrial network in factory automation globally(1), and the preferred choice in the semiconductor industry. As the number of subordinate devices using EtherCAT continues to increase, there is a growing demand for high-performance gateways that can seamlessly connect these devices to other major industrial networks. The Anybus Communicator EtherCAT Main Device addresses this demand by providing a reliable solution for connecting EtherCAT subordinate devices to PROFIBUS, EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, or Modbus-TCP control systems.

Effortless scan for EtherCAT devices

With the Anybus Communicator, users can quickly and effortlessly scan the EtherCAT network for devices directly from its web user interface. The Communicator automatically identifies each device and maps its data to the control system, eliminating the need to manually search for and import device description files (ESI).

Next-generation technology

Like all Anybus next-generation gateways, the Anybus Communicator EtherCAT Main Device provides reliable, secure, and user-friendly technology:

Proven and fast communication using Anybus NP40 technology

The award-winning Anybus NP40 industrial network processor ensures that the Communicators meet demanding requirements in terms of industrial performance, reliability, and security. Featuring new hardware and software, the gateways enable instant data transfer — up to 10x faster than their predecessors. Users can also exchange significantly more data between the networks as the gateways transfer up to 1 500 bytes to and from connected PLCs.

Robust and secure communication

Built using carefully selected industrial components and verified against the CE and UL industry standards, the gateways are designed to handle harsh industrial environments.

To protect users from cyberattacks, the gateways have an onboard physical security switch that prevents unauthorized configuration changes and secure boot functionality to resist attacks and infections from malware.

Fast installation and intuitive configuration

Fast installation and smooth configuration procedures are guaranteed thanks to an optimized housing design, an intuitive user interface, and easy-to-understand documentation.

Installation is simplified thanks to the compact gateway design with forward-facing ports and DIN-rail mounting, which allows gateway installation close to connected devices, reducing the amount of required wiring.

Users can configure the gateways using drag-and-drop functionality in the web-based user interface, which is accessible through a dedicated Ethernet port on the gateways. In the user interface, users can also monitor network traffic and diagnose issues before they become problems.

Hands-on assistance is also available, as a QR code in the user interface provides a step-by-step installation and configuration guide.

“We are delighted to add the Anybus Communicator EtherCAT Main Device Gateways to our list of next-generation gateways”, said Fredrik Brynolf, product manager for Anybus gateways at HMS Networks. “With the effortless scanning for EtherCAT devices, the intuitive user interface, and the advanced technology, these EtherCAT gateways offer the easiest and most reliable way to connect EtherCAT subordinate devices to other leading industrial networks and control systems”.

Anybus Communicators are available off the shelf as stand-alone ready-to-install units. Users can personalize the Communicators to meet OEM and brand labeling requirements. The gateways can also be pre-configured and locked to be used as tightly integrated communication components of an automation device or a machine.

Use case

The Anybus Communicator EtherCAT Main Device is the easiest and most reliable way to connect EtherCAT subordinate devices to control systems.

