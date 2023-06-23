Beckhoff simplifies Ethernet-APL integration with new EtherCAT terminal

To fully support digitalization in process industry applications, Beckhoff is making it easier to leverage Ethernet-APL with the ELX6233 EtherCAT Terminal. This compact, dual-channel communication interface simplifies the integration of field devices in the hazardous areas of zones 0/20 and 1/21. The compact I/O terminal extends the proven combination of Beckhoff’s flexible EtherCAT system architecture and the intrinsically safe ELX portfolio to Ethernet-APL, in addition to HART or simple digital signals.

The rise of digitalization, especially for plant diagnostics and monitoring, remains a major topic in the process industry, and Beckhoff has focused on new solutions to advance this goal. In the past, the massive footprints of processing plants and highly specialized requirements in hazardous environments created challenges due to limited network sizes and slow data transmission rates. However, Ethernet-APL — short for Advanced Physical Layer — offers a new option with cable lengths up to 1,000 meters (200 meters in intrinsically safe environments) and speeds of 10 Mbit/s.

The ELX6233 terminal meshes the advantages of the EtherCAT industrial Ethernet system with the emerging possibilities of Ethernet-APL. When connecting corresponding field devices, the new I/O terminal offers a modular approach along with numerous associated advantages:

compact device footprint and high channel density

easy expandability and an adaptable number of channels to suit each application

simplified integration even in existing plants

improved cycle times compared to field switch solutions

compatibility with all EtherCAT Terminals, Couplers, and other devices

The ELX6233 connects to sensors according to the SPAA (TS10186) port profile and integrates them into the system through PROFINET. Two APL ports are available for this purpose in the space-saving 24-mm terminal housing. This allows the data from the connected sensors to be transmitted to the controller and to the higher-level process control system (DCS) through ultra-fast EtherCAT communication.

