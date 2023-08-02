IDS’s new 10GigE cameras with onsemi XGS sensors offer up to 10x the bandwidth of 1GigE cameras

In industrial automation, the optimization of processes is often primarily about higher efficiency and accuracy. 10GigE cameras, such as those in the uEye Warp10 camera family from IDS Imaging Development Systems, set standards here. They enable high-speed image processing in gigabit ethernet-based networks even with large amounts of data and over long cable distances. For even more precision, the company is now introducing new models with sensors up to 45 megapixels that reliably capture even the smallest details.

The new industrial cameras are equipped with the onsemi global shutter sensors XGS20000 (20 megapixels, 1.3 in.), XGS30000 (30 megapixels, 1.5 in.), and XGS45000 (45 megapixels, 2 in.). They are primarily used in high-precision quality assurance tasks when motion blur needs to be minimized and data needs to be quickly available on the network. The 10GigE cameras offer up to ten times the transmission bandwidth of 1GigE cameras and are about twice as fast as cameras with USB3 interfaces.

Accuracy and speed go hand in hand when it comes to these models. This has advantages for many applications, for example, in inspection systems for status and end checks at production lines with high cycle rates — such as semiconductor or solar panel inspection. Users also benefit from the fact that even large scenes and image sections can be precisely monitored and evaluated with these cameras. This proves its worth, for example, in logistics tasks for incoming goods and in the warehouse.

The large format onsemi XGS sensors require correspondingly large optics. Therefore, unlike the previous uEye+ Warp10 models, they are equipped with a TFL mount (M35x0.75). For secure mounting, TFL lenses can be firmly screwed to the cameras. The flange focal distance is standardized and, at 17.526 mm, the same as for the previously available cameras with C-mount. To ensure optimal image quality, IDS recommends the use of Active Heat Sinks. They can be mounted both on and under the models, reduce the operating temperature, and are optionally available as accessories.

