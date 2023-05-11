Leuze announces a change of management

By 2025, Leuze will have doubled its sales growth since 2020, and not for the first time. With a sales increase of 25%, Leuze took another big step toward achieving this ambitious goal in 2022. And the company is set to make further investments: in international structures as well as in its employees and new talent.

Expanded executive management

Due to the company’s strong growth, Leuze has begun to place the entire company gradually and systematically on a broader footing — in terms of its processes and its organization. A year ago, Helge Held (CFO and commercial director) and Dr. Henning Grönzin (CTO and technical director) joined the Leuze executive management.

Hamers becomes the new CEO of Leuze

On April 1, Xavier Hamers began his role as the new CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of the global Leuze electronic Group. He studied mechanical engineering and has a strong technical, and business background. He also brings many years of international experience in sales and business development to the role. His goal is that “the design and service-oriented implementation of technology must give our customers real added value and enable them to sustain their success in a continuously changing industry”.