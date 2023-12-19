Mitsubishi Electric Automation to exhibit in Booth #S-10147 at AHR Expo 2024 in Chicago

Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc. is proud to attend the AHR Expo 2024, taking place January 22-24. Mitsubishi Electric has been demonstrating at AHR for almost two decades as one of the leaders in the HVAC industry. The AHR Expo this year will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago to showcase the industry’s newest technologies and innovations.

This year, Mitsubishi Electric Automation will demonstrate solutions that optimize energy efficiency and improve overall operations. In booth #S-10147, Mitsubishi Electric will be demonstrating VFD solutions including a Fan-Array demo, digital solutions for predictive maintenance, and the new slim Economical HVAC PowerGate solution. Additionally, they will demonstrate the FR-XC Converter product that improves power factor and mitigates harmonics in your electrical system, while complying with IEEE519 standards. ICONICS will be visiting Mitsubishi’s booth to demonstrate SCADA solutions for visualizing, monitoring, and controlling facilities.

“Visit our booth to see the Mitsubishi Electric fan array and Genesis64 demonstrations that will display easy-to-visualize operations of multiple fans with the FR-E800 VFD control configuration, monitoring of operating values via the GOT2000 HMI, remote connectivity with ICONICS Genesis64 SCADA, and energy savings power consumption trends,” said Ruben Ortiz, product marketing manager (VFD), at Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit here.