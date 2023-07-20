Mitsubishi Electric launches machine tending offering for LoadMate Plus Engineered Solution

Designed for easy set-up and use, Mitsubishi Electric’s comprehensive offering of machine tending solutions provides manufacturers with the answer to labor shortage challenges while improving productivity and lowering operating costs.

Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.’s LoadMate Plus product line is an engineered solution that is easy to implement while offering flexibility and mobility to address the ongoing challenge of labor shortages throughout the manufacturing sector. Machine tending is the process of loading and unloading parts or materials into a machine tool center, most used with vertical machining center mills and turning centers (lathes) including CNC Swiss Machines.

Automation is becoming increasingly attractive to manufacturers due to labor shortages and pressures to maximize productivity. Through flexible connectivity using Ethernet and easy programming through the Direct Robot Control (DRC) feature of Mitsubishi Electric’s M8 Series, machine tending can benefit customers without experienced robot programmers. In addition to DRC, almost any CNC machine can be connected to a shop floor through discrete I/O for non-M8 CNC controls from Mitsubishi Electric and other companies. Further support is available through Mitsubishi Electric trained engineers to service both robot and CNC. Additionally, Mitsubishi Electric Automation offers a 5-year robot maintenance and warranty program.

“Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.’s machine tending solutions portfolio provides a cost-effective answer to ongoing labor shortages and maximized productivity challenges many manufacturers are currently experiencing. Our experts work closely with your team to find and implement a turn-key solution that is seamlessly integrated, fully supported, and delivers ROI quickly” said Dave Simak, service product manager at Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.

