Mitsubishi launches tool to match system requirements and streamline quoting process

Mitsubishi Electric Automation is proud to launch its FA Integrated Selection tool as a configuration resource for its customers. As opposed to digging through catalogs and manuals to select components that meet system requirements, the tool is designed to do this for customers in a user-friendly way.

The FA Selection also allows users to configure their system by device or network type and includes Mitsubishi Electric PLCs, VFDs, Remote I/O, HMIs, Servos, and cables. Customers can configure one axis or 1000 and visualize the configuration with a system configuration diagram. Once configured, the tool will output a list of selected product model names, quantities, and item descriptions, which can be exported into Excel. The BOM can be used to expedite the quoting process for sales engineers, application engineers, inside sales associates, and other members of your organization.

“As a former application engineer, I can attest that some of the more challenging and repetitive work when configuring a BOM is selecting accessories. The FA Integrated Selection Tool simplifies this process by filtering results to only display compatible items and helps users discover potentially missing items before an order is placed, reducing time and mistakes for users of all levels of experience,” said Dan Zachacki, product manager Servo & Motion at Mitsubishi Electric Automation.

To use the free FA Integrated Selection Tool, visit here.