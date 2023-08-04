Rollon Unveils TLS Series telescoping linear actuators for space-constrained applications

Rollon, a global manufacturer of linear motion and gantry systems, has introduced its TLS Series of telescoping linear actuators. The new series is designed to maximize productivity for applications where space is limited — especially for applications with minimal vertical clearance, such as between the machine and ceiling, or horizontally between machines.

TLS telescoping actuators integrate seamlessly into multi-axis systems and are available in two- or three-stage versions. Their telescopic design enables long stroke lengths with minimal closed lengths. The TLS Series features a synchronized drive system, requiring only a single motor to achieve motion. Additionally, these actuators are equipped with a built-in automated lubrication system, ensuring a prolonged lifetime while requiring minimal maintenance.

Specifications include:

-Four sizes: 100, 230, 280, and 360.

-Up to 3,000-mm stroke length, single direction.

-Maximum speed up to 6 m/sec.

-Acceleration up to 20 m/sec.

-Repeatability as low as ±0.05 mm.

Rollon’s TLS Series actuators’ unique combination of high stroke to closed length ratio, synchronized drive system, simple mounting, and minimal maintenance requirement empowers designers to easily optimize their machine footprint or floor layouts for a wide range of industrial equipment including CNC, part transfer, and assembly machinery.

