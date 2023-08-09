Smalley honored with General Motors’ 2022 Supplier Quality Excellence Award

Smalley announces it has been awarded the 2022 Supplier Quality Excellence Award (SQEA) by General Motors, making it the 11th consecutive year of receiving this award. This highly regarded recognition is a testament to Smalley’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality and outstanding performance in the in the automotive industry.

The SQEA is granted to GM’s top-performing suppliers, acknowledging their dedication to meeting and surpassing stringent performance criteria in production and delivery. Smalley has consistently demonstrated its ability to exceed these standards. This esteemed acknowledgment from General Motors further solidifies Smalley’s position as a trusted partner in the automotive industry.

GM commended Smalley for its exemplary performance: “Smalley is a critical part of the team who helps ensure our customers are delighted with their product purchase. We want to recognize your performance and thank you for consistently providing quality at volume to our GM Manufacturing Plants as we continue to navigate through our ever-challenging environment.”

“Winning the GM 2022 Supplier Quality Excellence Award is an incredible honor for Smalley,” said Josh Turnbull, manufacturing manager at Smalley. “This achievement recognizes our entire team’s hard work, expertise, and tireless dedication. We take immense pride in our products and are thankful to continue being a preferred supplier for General Motors.”

Smalley’s parts have been used in everything from steering systems to transmissions. Our latest automotive breakthrough product, the Revolox Self-Locking Ring, enables engineers to design for high RPM requirements. The Revolox ring is a cost-effective solution with easy assembly for high-volume applications. As a forward-looking organization, Smalley continues to drive innovation while maintaining its commitment to superior quality and customer satisfaction.