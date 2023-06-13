Spartan Scientific potable water valves from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Spartan Scientific water valves to their offering of low-cost potable water components. These solenoid valves are suitable for use with potable water as well as a variety of other liquids, oils, and inert gases.

Spartan water valves feature a 2-port (2-way), 2-position design with a normally closed configuration and diaphragm operator. Spartan valves are constructed of either low-lead brass or glass-reinforced nylon.

These new valves are available in port sizes of 1/8, ¼, 3/8, ½-in. NPT, or ¼-inch push-to-connect and come in a variety of flow rates and pressure ranges. Electrical connection options include an 18-inch flying lead pigtail or a DIN connector.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/water-solenoid-valves