Super Air Knife with Stainless Steel Plumbing Kits simplify compressed air supply hook up

EXAIR’s Stainless Steel Plumbing Kits simplify the installation of the Stainless Steel Super Air Knife by including all of the proper fittings and tubes for hooking up to a compressed air supply. They also eliminate poor performance attributed to undersized fittings and compressed air supply lines. Stainless Steel Plumbing Kits can also be fully assembled and installed on a Super Air Knife at the factory to further reduce unproductive time and effort. Super Air Knives that are 24 in. or longer must be supplied with compressed air at multiple inlets on the knife. Air Knife Plumbing Kits prevent you from wasting time searching for the right fittings or using undersized air supply lines. You can achieve peak performance and convenience with the confidence of proper installation with these plumbing kits.

Plumbing Kits for the Stainless Steel Super Air Knives include cut-to-length type 316 stainless steel pipe and fittings. They are available in lengths ranging from 24 in. (610 mm) to 108 in. (2743 mm). PVDF Super Air Knives are also able to use the 316SS Plumbing Kits. EXAIR’s Super Air Knife product line is the industry’s largest selection of sizes and materials for an efficient way to clean, dry, or cool parts, webs, or conveyors by delivering a uniform sheet of laminar airflow across the entire length with hard-hitting force.

EXAIR is offering a special right now on Super Air Knives, visit https://exair.co/58-sakpromo.