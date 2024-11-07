The NB Linear Actuator BG Type

NB’s award-winning BG linear actuators combine the functionality of a linear slide guide and precision ball screw in a single component. Compact size and exceptional accuracy make BG single-axis actuators an ideal choice for many applications, including positioning, measurement, automotive and semiconductor equipment.

