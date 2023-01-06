Heilind Electronics now featuring Alpha Wire’s cable glands

Heilind Electronics, an authorized distributor for Alpha Wire and a premier distributor of electronic components worldwide, is featuring

Alpha Wire’s lineup of cable protection products, including their full range of cable glands.

Alpha Wire cable glands are designed to protect cables from the elements making them a good fit for harsh environment applications such as manufacturing, offshore platforms, electrical, shipyards, and more. The cable glands are IP68 compliant to keep out dust, dirt, sand, water, and even protect against flames.

Alpha Wire cable glands are available in NPT, metric, and PG thread sizes. Each cable gland is packaged with a locknut and gasket to protect from the elements while minimizing strain on the cable itself.

Visit Heilind’s website for more information about Alpha Wire’s lineup of cable glands.