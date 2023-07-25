Mitsubishi Electric announces servo amplifier support for FailSafe over EtherCAT (FSoE)

Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.’s MELSERVO-J5 EtherCAT compatible Servo amplifiers allow users to easily integrate safety devices (E- Stop buttons, safety sensors, and other devices) into a single network. MELSERVO-J5 Servo amplifiers are known for their reliability, simple wiring, easy implementation, and now with increased safety through FailSafe.

FailSafe over EtherCAT (FSoE) devices operate by separating safety-related traffic transmission and standard data on the same network ensuring reliable and redundant transmission of safety signals on an EtherCAT network. FSoE is a TUV-certified technology developed according to IEC 61508, standardized internationally in IEC 61784-3, and can be implemented with an approved EtherCAT Master module. In the event a machine breaks down or malfunctions, FailSafe is designed to revert the servo to safe working conditions by utilizing safety subfunctions (STO/SS1/SS2/SOS/SBC/SLS/SSM/SDI/SLI/SLT).

“Functional safety is integral to modern industrial network architectures and communication systems. FSoE protects personnel, equipment, and processes in your application while reducing the complexity of your network” said Dan Zachacki, servo product manager at Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.

For information regarding FSoE for MELSERVO-J5, please visit www.mitsubishielectric.com