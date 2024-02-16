Sigma-Netics announces new precision, thin-walled tubing offering

Sigma-Netics, a global manufacturer of pressure switches, pressure transducers, metal bellows, and metal bellows assemblies, announces the addition of precision, thin-walled metal tubes to its product offering for use in sensor systems, biomedical components, defense applications, and other industrial and precision uses.

These deep-drawn tubes are available as completely open or closed at one end, and they come in various metal materials, including stainless steel, Monel, beryllium-copper, brass, and bronze alloys. They can offer precision tolerances as low as 0.004 in. on the tube diameters, as well as tighter tolerances ranging from 0.00015 to 0.0005 in. on the wall thickness using advanced tooling and manufacturing techniques,

Tubes also feature a seamless design for reliable use in sensitive and mission-critical systems. Their production begins with metal blanks that undergo many deformation processes, resulting in a seamless design and smooth, homogenous surface compared to welded tubes. Other features include:

-A maximum length of 17.72 in.

-Diameter: 0.196 to 2.75 in. with a range of precision tolerances from 0.004 to 0.015 in.

-Wall thickness: 0.0025 to 0.020 in. with a range of precision tolerances from 0.00015 to 0.0005 in.

-Custom closed-end designs and options

-Axial ribs and other shapes are created through hydroforming

-Supplied in hard or fully annealed conditions

Tubes are suitable for many applications like medical devices, plug connections, liquid distribution, sensor housings in submersible applications, and defense applications, including precision bullet jackets and mortar ammunition.

For more information, please visit www.sigmanetics.com.