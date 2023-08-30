Belden launches new solutions to boost uptime and improve network connectivity

Belden Inc., a global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, announces four new products and updates that are designed to maintain connectivity in rugged environments and ensure uptime.

Data Acquisition & Transmission

options support new field-termination connectivity for OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cables. Through the creation of new systems and improvements to the transition points, connectors, and patch panels in Belden’s existing FiberExpress (FX) line, installers can now benefit from OptiTuff’s fast, easy installation plus compatibility with the popular FX Fusion Splice-On Connector and FX ECX Patch Panel System. The new Lumberg Automation M12 Circular Connector Automotive Line is designed to withstand harsh environments, thanks to new PUR construction, which prevents damage caused by welding sparks, crushing, and shearing. The connectors promote safety and application output by maintaining optimal machine uptime.

Data Orchestration & Management

simplify MRP configuration for redundant ring topologies to prevent network disruptions. In addition, enhanced integration lets users shift between PROVIZE Planner and Explorer easily. User interface enhancements also improve both products. The new Lumberg Automation LioN-X Digital I/O Modules offer cost-effective flexibility and fast configuration, data transfer, and data security for automation applications using digital sensors and actuators. The modules offer integration in PLC and cloud environments, making them a fit for almost all industrial applications.

To learn more about these solutions, as well as the types of technology and applications they support, visit www.belden.com/new-products.