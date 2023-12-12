Continue to Site

binder USA M12 K and L-Coded overmolded cable components meet UL 2238

binder USA has expanded its 823/824 product series with K and L-coded overmolded cable components satisfying UL 2238 standard for North America.

The transmission of electrical power via compact M12 interfaces has become a fundamental requirement. The new 823/824 components provide reliable power transmission to field devices, such as sensors, wireless transmitters, and fieldbus devices. They also offer a compact alternative to 7/8-inch power connections used in industrial automation.

The K coding indicates five-pin connectors for AC supply of drives and frequency converters. The L-coding indicates five-pin connectors for DC miniature drives, decentralized I/O modules, and Fieldbus systems. Gold-plated contacts guarantee reliable current transmission, while fully overmolded connectors ensure IP68-level interface protection. The M12x1.0 thread is equipped with an anti-vibration lock. Key features include:

• Locking system: screw
• Termination: crimp, overmolded
• Pin count: 4+PE (K-coded), 4+FE (L-coded)
• Rated voltage: 630 V(AC), 63 V(DC)
• Rated current: up to 16 A (L-coding) / 12 A (K-coding)
• Operating range: -40 °C to +90 °C
• Protection degree: IP67 (mated)
• Mating cycles: >100
• UL 2238 and IEC 61076-2-11

For additional information, visit www.binder-usa.com.

