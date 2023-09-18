binder USA M5 connectors for signal transmission in compact designs

binder USA now offers 707-series ultra-compact M5 connector. At a width of just 7.5 mm, the new connector is designed for applications that require reliable signal transmission in extremely compact spaces. These include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), collaborative robots, metrology and controls, machine vision cameras, advanced automation, and sensor technologies.

binder’s M5 angled panel mount parts are designed with slightly splayed positioning pins. This ensures the best possible protection against twisting on the PCB, even before contacts have been soldered. When the panel mount parts are connected, the O-ring is pressed against the housing as far as the stop. This optimizes the sealing effect as well as making it virtually impossible to destroy the seal by overtightening.

Locking system: screw

Termination: dip solder

Pin count: 3-pin, 4-pin

Rated voltage: 60 V

Protection rating: IP68 (mated and locked)

Mating cycles: >100

For additional information on this product, visit www.binder-usa.com.