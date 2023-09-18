binder USA’s M12 power family offers maximum versatility and optimization

Recent additions to binder USA’s M12 connector family have made it one of the most versatile portfolios in the industry. The company’s M12 connector can deliver power, data, and signal. The combination of binder’s threaded locking system and cylindrical design creates a secure, compact connection suited for a wide range of devices and applications.

binder’s M12 power products are ideal for both AC and DC power applications. Mating a power connector to a delicate sensor or a network router carries the risk of an incorrect connection. binder addresses this issue with unique, application-specific contact arrangements and keyways. These are further differentiated by a series of codes, each of which designates a particular use.This allows users to optimize their connectivity solution for the application. Typical applications include factory and process automation, industrial metrology and controls, and autonomous robots and cobots.

Highlights of binder M12 Power Connector portfolio:

AC power: binder series 814 and 824

DC power: binder series 813 and 823

Locking system: screw

Termination: crimp, screw, clamp, IDT

Protection degree: IP67 up to IP68/IP69K

Pre-assembled or field mount cables

Meets DIN EN IEC 61076-2-010 standard

For additional information, visit www.binder-usa.com.