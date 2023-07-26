EXAIR’s Cabinet Cooler System Calculator helps cool electronic cabinets

EXAIR’s Cabinet Cooler Systems provide a rugged, industrial-duty solution for cooling and purging electronic cabinets and are available in sizes up to 5,600 Btu/hr. There is a large selection of CE compliant Cabinet Cooler Systems including NEMA 12, 4, and 4X models (UL Listed), Hazardous Location models (UL Classified) for use with purge systems, and new ATEX models (ATEX approved) for explosive environments in Zones 2 and 22. Even with the breadth of available options, choosing the best Cabinet Cooler is easy with the Cabinet Cooler System Calculator, found online at EXAIR.com in the Knowledge Base.

By providing certain information like size of the enclosure, NEMA rating needed, and environmental conditions, the new calculator will sort through EXAIR’s large selection of ready-to-ship Cabinet Cooler Systems and provide instant feedback on the best model number for any applicable electrical enclosure. Taking the guesswork out of the equation, EXAIR’s Calculator ensures the customer that they can be confident in selecting the correct product for their unique specifications.

EXAIR’s complete line of Cabinet Cooler systems includes 120 Vac, 240 Vac, and 24 Vdc thermostat voltage, continuous operation, type 316 stainless steel and high-temperature models — all of which are selectable with the new calculator. Find this new tool on the website EXAIR.com, in the Knowledge Base.

EXAIR is offering a special right now on Cabinet Coolers. Learn more at www.exair.co