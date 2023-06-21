EXAIR’s High Temperature Cabinet Cooler systems cool panels in harsh environments

EXAIR’s High Temperature Cabinet Coolers purge and cool overheated electrical control panels in harsh environments up to 200º F. The Cabinet Coolers have no moving parts to wear out and require no maintenance. Internal components can withstand high temperatures (like those near furnaces, ovens, and so on).

High Temperature Cabinet Coolers convert an ordinary compressed air supply to 20º F without refrigerants or CFCs. The cold airflow is circulated through the enclosure to eliminate high-temperature malfunction. NEMA 4, 4X, and 12 models protect sensitive electronic controls from hot, wet, and dirty environments.

EXAIR’s High Temperature Cabinet Coolers are UL Listed and CE-compliant. Stainless steel construction and thermostat control to minimize compressed air usage is available in capacities up to 5,600 Btu/Hr. (1,641 watts).

