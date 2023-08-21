EXAIR’s sanitary flange air conveyors

EXAIR’s Sanitary Flange Line Vac air operated conveyors are the best way to convey materials through systems which require frequent or mandatory cleaning. The ISO 2852 compatible sanitary flanges limit areas where bacteria can grow and help prevent contamination. Made from type 316 stainless steel to provide maximum hygiene and corrosion resistance, these Line Vacs are available in 1-1/2 in., 2 in., 2-1/2 in., and 3 in. flange sizes. Flanged Line Vacs convert flanged piping systems into a powerful conveyor for product, parts, scrap, trim, and other bulk materials. Their larger size makes them perfect for conveying bigger parts and large volumes of material over long distances.

Sanitary Flange Line Vac Conveyors eject a small amount of compressed air to produce a vacuum on one end with high output flows on the other. Response is instantaneous and regulating the compressed air pressure provides infinite control of the conveying rate. Applications include material conveying, part transfer, fiber tensioning, scrap trim removal, and filling operations.

EXAIR also offers Line Vacs, Threaded Line Vacs, Heavy Duty Line Vacs, and Light Duty Line Vacs. All EXAIR Line Vacs are CE compliant, meet OSHA pressure requirements, and are ready to ship from stock. Please visit exair.co/58-SFLV-dir to learn more about our Sanitary Flange Line Vacs.